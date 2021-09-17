Woman set on fire in Detroit, police seek man identified as ‘possible suspect’

The Detroit Police Department released a photo of a possible suspect after a woman was doused with a flammable liquid and then set on fire early Friday morning.

According to Detroit Police, the woman was in the area of Whitlock and Heyden around 1:40 Friday morning when someone threw an accelerant on her and then set her on fire.

The 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they believe the suspect is Vernon Woods, Jr., a 23-year-old man. He stands 5'3", weighs 135 lbs.

If anyone knows where this suspect is located, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

