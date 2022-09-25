Woman shot and killed on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Livernois near Davison at around 3:35 a.m.

MORE: Redford man killed in crash after losing control, hitting bridge on I-75 in Detroit

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. On Arrival, a 30-year-old woman was found fatally shot.

The circumstances are still being investigated. No suspects were taken into custody.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.