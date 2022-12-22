Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk

A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station.

Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.

"They were like that (expletive) knows to stay behind the counter, and they flashed a gun," she said.

Kyla said one of the men told her, "I advise you to back up," before she walked out of the store.

When she got into her car, one of the suspects jumped inside.

"He jumped into the passenger seat soon as I sat down, and he choked me up, and he was like ‘give me everything you have,’" Kyla said. said. "So, he snatched my chain, came back in a little bit and shot me."

She drove to her father's house nearby.

"He said, ‘Kyla, stay with me, Kyla, stay with me,’" she said. "My dad was trying to push the wound so no more blood could come out."

As Kyla recovers, her mother is angry this happened.

"I'm angry because this is a senseless crime," Keta said. "This was a very selfish act. You just shot my daughter for no reason."

Keta said violence has an impact that people seem to not realize.

"People just don’t realize the impact what they’re doing, it impacts everyone else. It’s selfish," she said.

After a police chase Wednesday night, a chopper helped Detroit police follow the shooting suspect and arrest him.

"I’m grateful for the efforts of everyone at the 10th Precinct," Keta said.

Despite the suspect being taken off the streets, Kyla is still fearful.

"It’s three of them still out there because he was the one who shot me; the one who shot me was the driver and the other ones were threatening me, too," Kyla said.

Kyla remains hospitalized.

"It hurts. I can barely talk," she said. "I really do appreciate everybody doing something to help me out."

You can donate to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Kyla's medical bills.