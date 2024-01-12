Woman that killed Fraser teacher in drunk driving crash sentenced to jail

article

A Grosse Pointe Woods woman has been sentenced for killing a Fraser teacher in a drunken hit and run.

Brooke Lynn Denise Charles was sentenced to five to 15 years on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence causing death Friday.

The crash killed Fraser High School teacher Connor McMahon while he was changing a tire on I-94 near Eight Mile in Harper Woods at 10:30 p.m. June 13.

Charles, 25, was accused of running from the crash. When she was caught after a brief foot chase, Brooke Lynn Denise Charles bit a trooper when she was taken into custody.

She was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn because police suspected she was under the influence.

McMahon got a flat, pulled over on I-94 near Vernier Road at the time of the crash.

Related:

McMahon put himself through college at the University of Michigan and taught at his alma mater Fraser High School.

He had just wrapped up his first year, according to the district, teaching social studies and was on his way back from a day of team-building for a Roseville summer school program.

Victim Connor McMahon was killed in the crash



