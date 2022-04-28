Women say they were roofied at Plymouth bar, police shooting video released, man exonerated after 15 years

Police and the owners of Plymouth Post Local Bistro are on high alert after claims that women were drugged at the bar.

One woman, Kristen O’Donnell, made a Facebook post claiming her friend was roofied.

In the post, O'Donnell said her "friend left her drink unattended for maybe a total of two minutes" while dancing. She said her friend took a sip or two before O'Donnell accidentally knocked it out of her hand.

"About 20 minutes after her last sip of that drink she started to feel nauseous and vomit. The vomiting quickly turned into her slurring her words so bad I could barely understand her and her being completely unable to walk," the post read.

O'Donnell said her friend went to the hospital, where doctors confirmed to her that she had something put in her drink.

Another woman commented on O'Donnell's post, claiming she too had been drugged at the bar.

"We think very highly of our guests and try our darnedest to provide a safe environment," said John Thomson, one of the bar's owners. "The sad reality of it is no matter what you do, criminal behavior like this really hard to, No. 1 detect and No. 2, prevent."

Authorities shared video of a Roseville police officer shooting and killing a man who was armed with a knife.

Surveillance video showed Frank Robles, 57, swerve in front of a semi-truck and hit the truck nearly head-on Tuesday on Groesbeck Highway. Witnesses who tried to help Robles called 911 to report that he had a knife and his wrists were cut.

Police shared those 911 calls and body cam footage from the two officers who responded, a five-year veteran and a new hire who has been with the department for about 2 ½ weeks. Both officers, who are not being named, are on paid administrative leave.

In the video, the officers can he heard telling Robles to drop the knife before the veteran officer field nine shots.

Robles was hit multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-inch-long fishing knife was found, authorities said.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said authorities wanted to release video to be transparent, but could not share many details due to the ongoing investigation.

A man was exonerated Wednesday for crimes he did not commit after spending 15 years in prison despite DNA evidence that it was not him.

Terance Calhoun was arrested, charged, convicted, and sentenced on two rapes in Detroit. In 2007, a few months after he was convicted, he was ruled out by DNA, but that was never provided to him. It would take 12 years for that to finally come to light to his attorneys and another three years before he was officially exonerated.

Calhoun pleaded no contest to kidnapping and sex crimes in 2007 of two victims. But in court on Wednesday, it was revealed that his DNA didn't match semen found at one crime scene, and he also didn't match a description provided by the first victim.

Additionally, the DNA evidence was directly linked to someone who has been convicted on other sexual assaults in Wayne County.

By January 2019, an assistant prosecutor reviewed Calhoun's case and then notified the appellate office of Calhoun being excluded. A few weeks later, an attorney was appointed to Calhoun and another analysis was conducted on the evidence from the second sexual assault.

This second test confirmed the original report that Calhoun's DNA did not match.

On January 10, 2022, a Michigan State Police report linked the DNA to another person who is charged with other sexual assault in the Detroit area that happened between 2007 and 2014.

Now, Calhoun is finally free.

Oakland County authorities seized $1 million worth of cocaine in what Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called a "major drug bust."

Authorities said the bust led to the arrest of two people who were living in Michigan illegally – Hong Yuan Li, 40, from China, and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero, 44, from Mexico.

Bouchard said China and Mexico are the two most common points of origin for drugs entering the country.

The arrest, which happened in the greater Pontiac area, happened on April 21.

An Uber driver dropped off Quintero, who then met with the Li.

Li was armed with a 9 mm pistol. He had previously been deported by the U.S. in 2006. It's unclear how he got back into the country.

Bouchard would not go into details about how the investigation started or where it led law enforcement. The arrest in Pontiac did not mean any drug trafficking happened in the city, he noted.

Thursday started cold but will be sunny and warmer than Wednesday.

Moderna asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.

Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as all around them people shed masks and other public health precautions -- even though highly contagious coronavirus mutants continue to spread.