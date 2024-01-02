article

A domestic argument inside a Wyandotte home escalated into a deadly shooting early Tuesday, police confirmed.

A 22-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound and her 23-year-old boyfriend suffered a cut to his leg, Wyandotte police said in a press release.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 1100 block of Sycamore Street after a 911 call came in reporting someone had been shot.

While on scene, police located the female victim. She was transported to the hospital before being pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting found an argument turned physical before a handgun was produced. It was during the struggle that shots were fired and the boyfriend had his leg cut.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated as well. He was released and taken to the police station, where he spoke with investigators.

No other details were provided.