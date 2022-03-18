Young mom dies after jumping into Detroit River canal to save cousin who fell in

One woman died early Friday morning and two of her friends were hospitalized after one of them fell into a Detroit River canal and the other two women jumped in to save her.

The three women were all pulled from the canal around 4 a.m. and, according to Detroit Police Commander Keeth Williams, it started when one woman fell in and another woman jumped in to help her, only to need help herself.

Family members told FOX 2 that Diamond Shelton, 22, didn't know how to swim. However, that didn't stop her from jumping in to save her cousin who slipped and fell.

Diamond was out with two cousins in the Jefferson-Chalmers area when Williams said one woman slipped near Ford Park. Diamond jumped in to save her but started to struggle.

The third woman, called 911 but then jumped in herself, to help.

When Detroit Police and fire got there, firefighters had to pull all three women from the water.

The other two women survived but Diamond later died.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I can't imagine something like this happening to my kids," Williams said.

Diamond's family said she had a 1-year-old daughter.

The other two women were not hurt.

Williams said no foul play is suspected but urges people to be extremely cautious around canals and the Detroit River.

"We certainly want people to enjoy the parks but just be safe," Williams said. "The parks close at 10. We encourage people not to go there after dark but again, I don't want to sound insensitive - someone lost their life."

Sources told FOX 2 that alcohol was a factor. Detroit Police say it is still under investigation.