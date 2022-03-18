1 woman dead, 2 hospitalized after falling into Detroit River canal

A woman died after she fell into the Detroit River canal early Friday.

Police were called to the river near Lenox around 3:30 a.m. after three women fell into the water at Alfred Brush Ford Park on the city's east side. The park closes at 10 p.m., and it isn't known why the women were at the park when they were.

Officers pulled all three women from the water. The two surviving women were taken to a hospital, police said.

