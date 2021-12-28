Ypsilanti man leads Monroe County sheriffs on high speed chase in stolen school bus

An Ypsilanti man in a stolen school bus led sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase through Monroe County on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were alerted just after 11 a.m. that the bus was stolen from St. Mary Catholic Central High School.

A deputy who saw the bus near Teal and Summerfield roads in Summerfield Township tried to pull over the drive, but he fled.

The man reached speeds of 70 mph as deputies pursued him. The chase continued through Summerfield and Ida Townships until deputies surrounded the bus at the corner of Lewis Avenue and Ida West Road.

Authorities said the driver refused to get out and locked the door. Deputies forced open the bus door and arrested the 52-year-old without incident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The man is not being named until he is charged.

Deputies said there was no property damage or injuries during the chase. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brandon Benes of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7540 or the Road Patrol Shift Supervisor at 734-240-7700.