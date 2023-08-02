Ypsilanti police partner with Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office for help solving major crimes

Ypsilanti police will have some extra help solving major crimes, thanks to a partnership with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The police department said temporary capacity limitations have led to this partnership, which begins next week. The department will be able to reach out to the sheriff's office for additional resources when investigating murders, attempted homicides, suspicious deaths, and other serious crimes.

"My unwavering commitment to providing professional public safety services to this community is reflected in this collaborative agreement with the Sheriff's Office. The Ypsilanti Police Department is committed to its mission, vision, and values which ensure we maintain a level of accountability during this collaboration," said Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore.

This partnership will last 120 days. The goal is to improve response time for major crimes, enhance the department's operational best practices, and make outreach more comprehensive.

"We have exceptional investigators who have suspects in custody on all our most recent homicides and who carry a major case closure rate more than double the national average. We anticipate no impact on other operations and services as a result of the collaboration," said Sheriff Jerry Clayton.