Ypsilanti shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man was shot multiple times Monday in Ypsilanti.

Police were called to the 300 block of Pearl Street at 10:53 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot three times.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips at 1-800-773-2587 or 1800speakup.org.