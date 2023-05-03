Ypsilanti shooting leaves man in critical condition
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot multiple times Monday in Ypsilanti.
Police were called to the 300 block of Pearl Street at 10:53 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot three times.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Read Next: Suspect accidentally shoots self while fleeing deputies in Ypsilanti Township
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to submit tips at 1-800-773-2587 or 1800speakup.org.