Ypsilanti Township man accused of shooting 6-year-old takes plea deal

An Ypsilanti Township man accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy last summer took a plea deal last week.

Ryan Le-Nguyen pleaded no contest Thursday to felony firearms and discharging a weapon into a home causing an injury.

As a result of his plea deal, other counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, discharging a firearm into a building, and two counts of felony firearms will be dismissed at sentencing.

Le-Nguyen is accused of threatening a neighbor boy and shooting him while the child was grabbing his bike from in front of Le-Nguyen's home on Candlewood Lane in June.

The child's father, Arnold Daniel, said his children were playing outside.

He said his son Coby went to grab his bike. Daniel said Le-Nguyen came out with a sledgehammer and said something to Coby.

Daniel said he didn't know exactly what was said but knows his son said something back. After that, the neighbor went back inside and Daniel said he shot a gun through the front window, hitting Coby in the arm.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. [Then he] got a gun and BOOM shot me right here," Coby said.

Le-Nguyen's sentencing is scheduled for April 14.