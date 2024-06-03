Zion Foster murder: Cousin Jaylin Brazier to be sentenced for 2022 slaying

Two years after an Eastpointe teen was reported missing, her cousin is looking at prison time for her murder.

A jury found 25-year-old Jaylin Brazier guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence last month in connection with Zion Foster's death.

Watch the sentencing live above. Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Brazier first denied being with Foster before she disappeared. He then claimed Foster suddenly died while the two were hanging out and smoking weed in January 2022. He told police that he threw her body in a dumpster because he was scared. Foster's body has never been found.

However, in just 30 minutes, a jury determined he murdered Foster.

After the conviction, Foster's father had a message for the jury.

"Thank you. You saved a lot of lives today. You saved a lot of families heartbreak and misery," James Royster said.

He also had some words for Brazier.

"You thought you were smart, you tried to be slick. The people saw you for what you are," Royster said.