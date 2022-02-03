2022 Detroit City FC women's schedule released -- See it here

article

The 2022 Detroit City Football Club women's schedule is here.

See the full schedule below.

The 12-game season kicks off May 7 at home against Kalamazoo FC.

This season is the second season to watch the women's team played in person – the team started play in 2020, but those games did not have live audiences due to the Covid pandemic.

Read: DCFC supporters maintain community during pandemic

The men's season starts on the road March 12 before their March 19 home opener.

VIEW: DCFC Men's Schedule

Season tickets are available now, including a women's season pass that includes a ticket to the men's home opener as well as entry to all the women's matches.

2022 DCFC Women's Schedule:

