2022 Detroit City FC women's schedule released -- See it here
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Detroit City Football Club women's schedule is here.
See the full schedule below.
The 12-game season kicks off May 7 at home against Kalamazoo FC.
This season is the second season to watch the women's team played in person – the team started play in 2020, but those games did not have live audiences due to the Covid pandemic.
The men's season starts on the road March 12 before their March 19 home opener.
Season tickets are available now, including a women's season pass that includes a ticket to the men's home opener as well as entry to all the women's matches.
2022 DCFC Women's Schedule:
- Detroit City FC Vs Kalamazoo FCSaturday, May 7 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Detroit City FC Vs Racing LouisvilleThursday, May 12 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Racing Louisville Vs Detroit City FCSunday, May 15 At 1 Pm @ Lynn Family Training Facility, Louisville, KY
- Midwest United Vs Detroit City FCThursday, May 26 At 7:00 Pm Et @ Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, MI
- Flint City AFC Vs Detroit City FCSunday, May 29 At 4:00 Pm Et @ Atwood Stadium, Flint, MI
- AFC Ann Arbor Vs Detroit City FCWednesday, June 1 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Tbd
- Detroit City FC Vs Kings Hammer FCSunday, June 5 At 4:00 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Detroit City FC Vs AFC Ann ArborWednesday, June 15 At 7:30 Pm @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Kalamazoo FC Vs Detroit City FCFriday, June 18 At 7:00 Pm @ Mayor's Riverfront Park, Kalamazoo, MI
- Detroit City FC Vs Midwest UnitedTuesday, June 28 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Detroit City FC Vs Indy 11Friday, July 1 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
- Indy 11 Vs Detroit City FCSaturday, July 9 At 2:00 Pm Et @ Carroll Stadium, Indianapolis, IN