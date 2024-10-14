Aidan Hutchinson's surgery successful, will return to Detroit this week

article

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is already on the road to recovery from his broken left tibia and will be back in Detroit later this week.

Hutchinson broke his tibia in the third quarter of Sunday's 47-9 destruction of the Dallas Cowboys.

While sacking Dak Prescott, Hutchinson immediately reached down for his lower left leg. Hutchinson could be seen mouthing "it's broken" on the broadcast.

Lions dismantle Cowboys, cruise to 47-9 victory.

The cart was brought out and he was rushed to the hospital.

According to the team, Hutchinson had successful surgery on both his tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas. The team says he will return to Detroit later this week and will make a full recovery.

As of now, there is no timetable for his return to the field. But he won't play again this season.

"Hate it for Hutch. That’s tough," head coach Dan Campbell said in a post-game press conference. "It was tough. He’s in good hands right now. He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here, and obviously he’s going to be down a little while, so that’s tough, and it’s hard when you lose somebody like him. We’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."

Lions throw shade over disputed 2-point play with tackle-eligible call on 1st snap at Cowboys