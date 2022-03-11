How to watch the 2022 Detroit City FC season opener this weekend

article

The 2022 Detroit City Football Club season kicks off on the road Saturday.

The Boys in Rouge will take on San Antonio FC for its first home game in its new league, the USL Championship. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A week later, DCFC returns home for the home opener against Charleston Battery at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

A local broadcast of Saturday's game will be available on TV 20 in Detroit and WSYM in Lansing.

The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

A watch party is also being held at the Detroit City Clubhouse.

The team announced that it was joining the USL Championship in November 2021 as the season was winding down.