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Michigan's Megan Keller named finalist for PWHL defender of the year award

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  May 20, 2026 1:05 PM EDT
PWHL
FOX 2 Detroit
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OTTAWA, ON - MAY 10: Megan Keller #5 of the Boston Fleet skates with the puck against the Ottawa Charge in Game Four of the 2026 Walter Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2026, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon S

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The Brief

    • Boston Fleet captain and Michigan native Megan Keller is in the running for PWHL defender of the year.
    • Among PWHL rearguards, Keller scored the second most goals and has the third most assists this season, and dominated during power plays.
    • The PWHL Awards will be held next month in Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan native could be taking home an award at this year's PWHL Awards in Detroit.

Megan Keller was named a defender of the year finalist for her successes this season with the Boston Fleet. She was also named a finalist in 2024.

The Farmington Hills native and Fleet captain hit 50 career goals in April, setting a career defender high this season by scoring 22 goals, tying the league record previously set by Sophie Jaques and Renata Fast.

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Among PWHL rearguards, Keller scored the second most goals and has the third most assists this season, and dominated during power plays. She led defenders by scoring four goals while her team had the advantage, and was one of four defenders to score a shorthanded jailbreak goal.

She's also had a big year beyond the league, too, as she scored the winning goal for the U.S. Women's team at the Olympics, netting the team the gold medal.

Other finalists for defender of the year include Jaques and Haley Winn.

PWHL Awards in Detroit 

Award winners will be announced at the PWHL Awards ceremony on June 16.

Detroit will also host the PWHL Draft this year. This news was announced when it was revealed that the Motor City would be the league's first expansion city.

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This year's PWHL Draft eligibility list contains a record number of player declarations, including nearly two dozen players who competed in the 2026 Olympics.

Since then, the league has announced three more cities that will join the PWHL next season – Las Vegas, Hamilton, and San Jose. 

The Source: A press release from the PWHL and previous reporting were used. 

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