Detroit City FC, NISA agree to terms of team's departure; DCFC to begin USL Championship play in March

After announcing that it was leaving the league last fall, Detroit City Football Club's departure from the National Independent Soccer Association is official.

In a brief joint statement, DCFC and NISA shared Thursday that the two entities agreed to departure terms:

"The National Independent Soccer Association and Detroit City FC have come to terms for Detroit City to leave the league. Both organizations are now unencumbered to move forward with their respective 2022 seasons."

When Detroit City said it was leaving NISA and joining the United States Soccer League Championship last November, the league responded with a statement criticizing the team.

That statement read in part, "They are a quality organization that we wish well – if they respect the legal agreements and obligations the league and the member clubs have forged together. Announcing the jump before the season’s end, and not fulfilling its commitment to the 2022 season, brings into question sporting integrity."

In announcing the departure, CEO Sean Mann said the move to the USL Championship would help the team accomplish its goals.

"This puts us on track to accomplish many of our shared objectives such as fielding a professional women’s side, enhancing our academy program, upgrading our facilities, and expanding our reach," he said. "Since 2012, our vision for Detroit City FC has been to become Detroit’s soccer club for all time. We strive to be the most inclusive, community-focused, and supporter-driven club in the USA."

DCFC will start its first season in the USL Championship on the road March 12 when they play San Antonio FC. The, the team heads home to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck to take on Charleston Battery on March 19.