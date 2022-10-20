Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold one before weekend warmup

Nearly there. We are nearly there. It's going to be cold and breezy again on Thursday but we promise, it's all about to turn around.

Thursday is marginally better than the last couple of days. It's going to be a cold start with temps in the high 30s at the bus stop. Then the chances of rain increase throughout the day in the form of scattered showers.

But finally, FINALLY, this low pressure system pushes out as winds out of the southwest will peak around 10-15 MPH. That's good news for the wind chill and even better news, we could hit 50 for the first time this week!

The past couple of days of sprinkles have just been annoying but haven't really amounted to much in terms of helping with the drought. We've gotten only a couple of tenths of an inch of rain and southeast Michigan is still under moderate drought conditions.

On Friday, the skies open up with a high in the mid to upper 60s and winds from the southwest.

Then we get even warmer with an afternoon high in the low 70s for the next three days.