Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air on the way

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, with temperatures falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. and wind gusts reaching up to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for Sunday, with morning lows around 12 degrees and afternoon highs near 23. There is a chance of flurries or light snow showers, with minor accumulations possible Sunday night.

An arctic air mass moving into the region will push daytime highs into the teens and overnight lows into the single digits. Wind chills near or below zero are expected Monday morning.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Highs are expected to reach near 19 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

The National Weather Service warns that dangerously cold wind chills near minus 15 degrees will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning.