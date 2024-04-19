Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the day, but the rain won't last

It's a wet start to the day if you're up early enough, but the rain won't last. Wet weather shuts down by mid-morning at the latest.

High pressure builds in and the skies clear out. Brighter and breezier weather defines the afternoon.

Cooler air sticks through the weekend, Saturday being the cooler of the two weekend days, but both mornings temps drop into the 30s.

Next week will start dry, but rain chances ramp up Tuesday and wet weather is likely by Tuesday evening/night. Temps drop a touch behind that system with the potential for a Friday - Saturday warmup. Fingers crossed tightly as the draft rolls into town.