Michigan to see clouds, winds, and a few flurries in the southeast, accumulating snow in the north

Milder Sunday

After a cold start to your Sunday, a milder day, compared to Saturday. Breezy with light snow for the holiday Monday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

It sure was nice to see the sun on Sunday because Monday is looking to tell a slightly different story.

A rain-snow-wind mix out east is sweeping through Sunday night and Monday morning - however, it looks like we'll be spared in Southeast Michigan. 

For Monday: It'll be cloudy, breezy, and a few flurries with a high near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool and a high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 38.

Thursday: COLDER, but with sun and clouds. The high does drop to 20.

On Friday: We're looking at partly sunny and COLD. The high will be around 22.