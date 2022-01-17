Michigan to see clouds, winds, and a few flurries in the southeast, accumulating snow in the north

It sure was nice to see the sun on Sunday because Monday is looking to tell a slightly different story.

A rain-snow-wind mix out east is sweeping through Sunday night and Monday morning - however, it looks like we'll be spared in Southeast Michigan.

For Monday: It'll be cloudy, breezy, and a few flurries with a high near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool and a high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 38.

Thursday: COLDER, but with sun and clouds. The high does drop to 20.

On Friday: We're looking at partly sunny and COLD. The high will be around 22.