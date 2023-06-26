More rain on the way with chance of non-severe thunderstorms possible Monday

After a hectic end to the weekend with several rounds of severe weather pushing through Southeast Michigan, it'll be a calmer start Monday.

However, the cooler pattern greeting us after a humid couple of days means we'll continue to see showers throughout the day - increasing in coverage as the afternoon comes. Among that coverage will be a few non-severe thunderstorms that are possible.

The chance of precipitation sits at 70% with up to a quarter of an inch expected in most places.

According to the National Weather Service, a low pressure system will slowly meander across the Great Lakes and carry chances of showers at least through most of Tuesday before vacating the area by the evening.

Temperatures will range in the mid-70s for the first half of the week before rising into the 80s.

While rain and clouds dominate Monday and Tuesday, Metro Detroit can expect more sunshine starting Wednesday.

Storm chances return Thursday and increase Friday.