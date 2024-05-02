More sweet weather Thursday with a crisp start before rising to the low 70s

Sweet weather's coming our way again! Thursday will start out crisp before finding itself in that familiar 70s feel.

While temperatures step back, we're still sitting in a nice spot. Notice the difference in feel by the big lakes with an easterly flow in place. Thursday's conditions will be slightly cooler next to the other days this week.

Showers and storms bubble up tonight and linger into Friday. I'd say our weekend weather will be drier than not, with a few showers bubbling up and temperatures in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

The big story continues to be the warmth. Expect daily variation, but the 70s will stick for the next seven days.



