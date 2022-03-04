Southeast Michigan will warm into the 60s on Sunday

A weekend warmup and Monday snow.

It's another cold morning in Southeast Michigan with modest improvement this afternoon under high clouds and filtered sun.

The warm air will stream in on Saturday and there will likely be a bit of a temperature range. The warmest spots will be in the southwest and the coolest spots in the northeast, but I'd say we all get to at least 50 degrees.

Rain chances are minimal Saturday with nothing more than a spotty shower possible.

Rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. Plan for the wind to kick up a low pressure that moves through and drops our cold front and our temperatures during the day.

We'll be colder Monday and snow looks pretty likely with minor accumulations possible!