$12/hr school safety job gets backlash • Low bond blamed after murder • Judge halts sheriff candidate's mailer

A school safety officer job posting for the Wayne-Westland district drew the ire of many for its pay - $12.

"My children’s well-being and everybody else’s children well-being is at crisis," Rosol Ali said. "And you want to think about $12 an hour - it’s a joke, honestly."

The low salary was brought to parents' attention after the Westland Community News Page posted the job this week. Comments of disbelief immediately followed.

One person wrote: "Safety of the students is worth it! It's absolutely embarrassing to post this job at $12 an hour! As most are aware, school safety has become a huge issue with the rise in mass shootings. I would pay top dollar to make sure my children and students feel safe at school. I wish everyone cared just a little more."

Another person that their teen "makes well over $12 an hour."

Parents FOX 2 spoke to recalled the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting just two months ago, and feared the low pay won't attract a qualified pool of candidates.

"I feel like that’s a number you offer a 15-year-old or a 16-year-old, not an adult that you are literally relying on, to keep your children safe," Ali said. "That is just ridiculous, it doesn’t add up."

The job posting has now been removed.

Low bond blamed after 2 killed by suspect

Last month, Jonathan Welch was charged with torture, using a harmful device to cause personal injury; first-degree home invasion, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault with intent to commit penetration.

Over the weekend, he's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zlayiah Frazier and stepfather in Harper Woods. Police said he also stabbed his mother.

"They let him out of jail, he killed my sister, he killed my sister," said Frazier's sister, Breonna.

Welch's bond had been set at $100,000, 10% cash or surety with GPS tether and house arrest by 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn White . He posted bond Friday, two days before the accused murders.

"I know it’s far too little far too late," said Judge Kenneth King during a hearing Wednesday.

After the new alleged crimes, Welch has no bond.

"Because he was not incarcerated she is now dead, his father is now dead, his mother is in a hospital bed," said Attorney James Galen, Jr. "He’s got a baby out there that most likely will never see his father again and will never have a chance to know the baby's mother."

Galen says one purpose of bond is to protect the public.

"The allegations are one of the things they take into consideration," he said. "There is a number of factors that are supposed to be taken into consideration when a judge or magistrates at pond how long you’ve lived in the community future appearance in court has to be assured."

Judge halts Wayne County Sheriff candidate's scathing mailers

Walter Epps' political mailers include snippets slamming Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington over sexual harassment allegations which cost the county thousands of dollars.

"It was a shock to me that someone would come for me and go dirty to demonize, criticize or just scandalize my name," Washington said.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Messenger Printing Service can no longer send out the mailer. Attorney Robert Davis filed a lawsuit against Epps, his campaign, Messenger Printing, and Citizens for a Fair and Positive Government, which is listed on the mailer.

The suit claims that Citizens for a Fair and Positive Government is not properly registered under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

"Here if the individual wants to run for office or seek an election to office, be man or woman enough, to tell the voters of Wayne County who is truly paying for this malicious and slanderous literature," Davis said.

Epps snapped back.

"Them to come out and say that I got my money illegally, or we raised money illegally, and we sent a mailer out by illegal means, is just not the case," Epps said. "He has a history of sexual harassment and now that the information is out, he’s doing everything in his power to prove to everyone that (it's) just not the case."

Washington called what Epps is doing illegal.

"Illegal things, illegal mailings, illegal broadcasting, but you want to be a law enforcement leader- it doesn’t match. it doesn’t add up," Washington said. "I hate dirty politics and that’s why my campaign has always taken the high road on everything."

Cold case murder of baby in 1997 solved

In 1997, an infant's body was found in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Mackinac County's Hudson Township.

Authorities were unable to identify the remains, and named the child "Baby Garnet." The identity remained a mystery for years.

In the summer of 2017 Mackinac Island County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police investigators reviewed the case and used forensic genetic genealogy. That led to looking into the DNA submissions and were able to provide investigators with family bloodlines for review.

The genealogist was able to provide the name of the birth mother of Baby Garnet to investigators. She used to live in Michigan but now lives in Wyoming.

The woman is awaiting extradition back to Michigan on the charge of homicide-open murder.

14-year-old girl also charged with murder in attack of 73-year-old

Two teen girls turned themselves in for the attack on an older man who later died from being beaten with a traffic cone by a group of teens. One of those teens is now reportedly facing a murder charge, while the other has been released.

Police say a group of teen offenders was wanted in connection with the death of James "Simmie" Lambert Jr., 73, in June.

According to authorities, Lambert was attacked by the group on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24 at 2:38 a.m.

Read more here.