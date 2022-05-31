12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled.

The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.

A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man fled the scene, but was later arrested Monday on Detroit's west side, police said. The vehicle was also recovered.

The suspect remains in custody and is being interviewed, MSP said in a tweet. No motive or cause of the crash is known yet, investigators say.

