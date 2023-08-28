14-year-old boy, woman shot during separate incidents at Detroit party
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people, including a teen boy, were hurt in separate shootings at a Detroit party over the weekend.
According to police, a 19-year-old woman was shot at a large gathering in the 8600 block of Rosemont near Joy at 3:57 a.m. Sunday. Then, a 14-year-old boy was shot at 5:42 a.m.
Both victims are listed as stable.
Read Next: Intoxicated driver says someone shot him as he drove home from bar on I-94
The shooting remains under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.