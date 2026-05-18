14-year-old shot in Detroit, two teens arrested

The Brief A teen is in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Detroit late Sunday. The incident happened after a large group of teens gathered in the area of Farmer Street and Grand River. Two teens have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.



A Detroit teen is in the hospital Monday morning after getting shot in the downtown area Sunday night.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said at 9:40 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being treated by a nearby community violence intervention (CVI) worker.

The shooting happened near Farmer Street and Grand River, where police say a large group of teens had gathered.

Officials say they have arrested two subjects, a 16-and 17-year-old, while also recovering a weapon.

Dig deeper:

Bettison later said this came after a large group of teens were in the downtown area both Sunday and Saturday nights, stating that around 60 juveniles were detained Saturday for being out past curfew.

"As the community knows, curfew for 15 year olds and under kicks in at 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. is for 16 and 17-year olds. So we are doing our curfew enforcement," Bettison said.

As police enforce teen curfew policies, officials say parents will also be held accountable.

An investigation is ongoing.

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