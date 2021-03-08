2 charged after robbing Madison Heights cell phone store at gunpoint

Two men are facing charges in connection with a March 4 armed robbery at a Madison Heights cell phone store.

Police said Darnell Stanley, 35, of Detroit, and Aaron White, 32, of Clinton Township, entered the Go Wireless at 501 W. 14 Mile Road around 4:45 p.m.

Darnell Stanley and Aaron White. (Photos: Madison Heights Police)

One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the employees give him phones, police said. Police said the pair fled the store with numerous phones. A 43-year-old and 22-year-old who were working were not injured.

Officers spotted the vehicle Stanley and White fled in driving on Stephenson near Whitcomb. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a brief chase before Stanley and White struck a sign near E. Fourth and Stephenson in Royal Oak. They were then arrested without incident.

Stanley was charged with two counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a weapon as a felon. He was issued a $2 million cash/surety bond.

White was charged with two counts of armed robbery and third-degree fleeing of a police officer. He was issued a $1 million cash/surety bond.

Both men are being held at the Oakland County Jail.

