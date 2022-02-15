2 Detroit firefighters suspended following allegations of drinking on the job

Two Detroit firefighters were suspended following an investigation into potential alcohol-related abuse while on the job.

Deputy fire chief Dave Fornell confirmed the suspensions after saying the driver of a fire rig was suspected of operating the vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

The firefighters had been out picking up carry-out food at a Melvindale bar on Feb. 11 when a 911 call was reportedly made. Fornell denied reports that the firefighters had gotten in a fight when the call was made.

The Detroit Fire Department has come under scrutiny over the past year following reports of alcohol abuse among crew members that led to multiple accidents. In one incident, a firefighter smashed into a parked car while on a medical run. Then a week later, a fire captain crashed a department SUV while on the way to a call.

"I was angry, I was outraged, we don't condone this type of behavior," former Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said at the time.

An internal probe as well as an alcohol treatment program was established to manage abuse among firefighters, which had previously been documented. A retired firefighter told FOX 2 a year ago that drinking problems had plagued the department for years.

"You would go to fires and a lot of times you could smell the alcohol on the firefighters like they were reeking with alcohol," said Larry Newberry.