2 DPD cops arrested for unrelated crimes • Panhandlers targeted with violence • Oxford shooter hearing day 3

Two Detroit police officers are suspended after separate incidents, including an alleged sexual assault.

One officer was arrested in Woodhaven and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct. The second was arrested in Madison Heights following accusations of road rage where the officer brandished a firearm.

FOX 2 sources have confirmed the officer arrested in Woodhaven is David Apperson, a 32-year-old, five-year veteran of the force.

The alleged crime happened on July 27. Apperson has since been arraigned by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The second officer allegedly brandished a firearm and has been charged with felonious assault. No shots were fired during the incident. She has 26 years on the force and was from the department's tactical operations unit. It happened on July 29.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he intended to upgrade both officers' suspensions to without pay later this week.

Detroit panhandlers targeted with violence

A panhandler was shot over the weekend, and Detroit police say it isn't the first time violence was used against people asking for money recently.

Four panhandlers have been shot at or threatened with violence in the area since May. Detroit police say it's some kind of turf war but that the shooter may not even be a panhandler.

Clayton Willis, 64, was panhandling on Detroit's west side when a masked man ambushed and shot him while he was in his wheelchair.

"Why would you mess with a handicapped person? You know I don't got no legs?" said Willis, who is a double amputee.

One of those bullets grazed the back of his head and the other two missed him. Meanwhile, the gunman took off and hasn't been found.

Water main break impacts pressure around Macomb County

Many Macomb County residents are dealing with poor water pressure or no water after a large main break Tuesday morning.

According to Macomb Township officials, the break is on 24 Mile Road just east of North Avenue.

Chesterfield Township and Macomb Township both issued boil water advisories for those who still have water. Residents in these townships and other nearby communities are reporting no water or poor water pressure, with some reports being made as far north as 27 Mile and as far south as 21 Mile.

Celebrity publicist pushes for answers in college student's death

More than a month after a college student was found with severe head trauma in a Southfield road, a celebrity publicist is pushing for answers.

Surveillance video showed 23-year-old Mia Kanu either fall or get pushed out of a vehicle onto Providence Drive near Coach Apartments early June 3. She was taken to a hospital after a passerby called 911, and she died a few days later.

"When I heard about what happened I was disgusted," said Andrew Wyatt, Purpose PR Firm. "I was disgusted that someone with a promising future like Mia, was left in the street like an animal."

Kanu was a student at Tennessee State University who was home from the summer. She was attending a party with friends before she was found.

"I wanted to bring awareness to it," Wyatt said. "I wanted to help bring her mother, Bianca, some comfort in knowing that people are caring about Mia. We care about her voice. Right now we have to be her voice."

Wyatt says he’s tired of seeing too many cases involving the suspicious deaths of Black women go unsolved.

Oxford school shooter's Miller hearing continues

The hearing to determine if the Oxford High School shooter can get life in prison without the chance of parole continues Tuesday.

This hearing is known as a Miller hearing, a name that comes from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 Miller v. Alabama ruling.

That ruling prevents mandatory life without parole sentences for children. These sentences can still be imposed, but they require a special hearing to decide if it is appropriate. This means that the shooter, who was 15 at the time of the crime, cannot automatically receive life without the chance of parole.

The first two days included testimony from witnesses and experts in brain development, along with evidence such as the shooter's journal and text messages.

Daily Forecast

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, though there is a stray shower chance.

What else we're watching

New bipartisan bill would allow federal workers to consume marijuana

Is the federal government letting massive numbers of potential hires go up in smoke because of a marijuana prohibition for federal workers? Some say yes.

Recreational cannabis has gained legal status around the DMV but now, a local congressman wants to change a law he says limits federal hiring by automatically disqualifying potential candidates because they were honest on hiring forms about using cannabis.

The proposed bill already has bipartisan support with both Democratic and Republican sponsors and it comes amid a growing realization on Capitol Hill that the wave of legalization across the country has put federal government policy at odds with laws in the states.

