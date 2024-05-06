2 impaired drivers caught after wrong-way crash on I-696

Two impaired drivers were hurt in a wrong-way crash on I-696 over the weekend.

Michigan State Police received calls about a driver in a Chrysler 300 traveling east in the westbound lanes around 4:35 a.m. Sunday. That driver hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on near Dequindre in Madison Heights.

Both the 40-year-old Eastpointe man driving the 300 and the 52-year-old Huntington, Ind. man driving the Grand Cherokee showed signs of impairment. They were taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash and a blood draw. Once the blooddraw results are back, police will seek charges against the men.

"Two drivers, both showing signs of impairment, were involved in this crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Over the weekend, troopers in the district arrested 13 impaired drivers. There are so many options available to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired."