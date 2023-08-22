2 Michigan craft breweries named among best brewpubs in the US

Michigan has no shortage of craft beer options, and two of its breweries are among the best in the country, according to USA Today.

City Built Brewing in Grand Rapids was listed No. 9 on this year's 10Best list of brewpubs, while Salt Springs Brewery took the 5th spot.

City Built at 820 Monroe Avenue NW includes a variety of beer styles, along with Puerto Rican-inspired food. Salt Springs Brewery serves up beer, wine, and cider as well as seasonal food menus out of an old church at 117 S Ann Arbor St.

Related: Expansion coming to Michigan's Ore Dock Brewing

The 10Best list nominees were compiled by a panel of experts who then narrowed down the list. Readers voted on that list to pick the favorites.

Best Brewpubs:

Stronghouse Brew Pub - Telluride, Colorado From the Earth Brewing Company - Roswell, Georgia MudHen Brewing Company - Wildwood, New Jersey Zydeco Brew Werks - Tampa, Florida Salt Springs Brewery - Saline, Michigan Smith & Lentz Brewing - Nashville, Tennessee Wayfinder Beer - Portland, Oregon North Park Beer Company - San Diego, California City Built Brewing - Grand Rapids, Michigan Puesto Mission Valley - San Diego, California

Read more Michigan beer news.