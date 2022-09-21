3 hurt in crash after woman runs red light in Rochester Hills

Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.

Related: Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

The man and his 73-year-old passenger are both listed as stable at a hospital. A 74-year-old man who was in the back seat is in critical condition All three victims are from Rochester Hills, authorities said.

The 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman who was driving the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. Authorities said they don't know if the men in the Honda were wearing seat belts.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.