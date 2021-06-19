31-year-old man fatally shot on Detroits' Eastside

article



The Detroit Police say they are looking for information regarding a fatal shooting that happened on Friday morning.

According to Police, around 10:40 a.m., a 31-year-old male was shot several times by a male suspect in an apartment on the 5000 block of East Outer Drive.

Officers that arrived on the scene say they performed CPR on the victim until medics arrived. The medics then took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say, after the incident, the suspect left the location in an older model silver Buick with another man in the car.

Advertisement

The police ask anyone with information to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.