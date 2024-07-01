4th of July travel outlook • MGM Grand Detroit refuses to pay $127K prize • Rattlesnake Club abruptly closes

Fireworks can add a dazzle of color to your holiday, but they also come with risks.

Last week, a grandfather was arrested after his 11-year-old granddaughter got her hands on a firework and blew off several of her fingers.

Losing fingers is just one of the threats fireworks pose. When used improperly, these pretty explosives can be deadly.

"The fireworks these days are real safe, but you just got to make sure that you’re watching what you’re doing," said Patrick Mifsud, who is a part-owner of Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights.

Misfud provided tips for staying safe this Fourth of July - always use them outside, keep them away from children, and have water nearby for when you're done.

Find more safety tips here:

Featured article

Holiday traffic guide

Hitting the road for Fourth of July? So are millions of other people around the U.S.

AAA projects that, nationwide, a record 60.6 million people will travel by car this week - 2.8 million more travelers compared to last year.

"Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at transportation data company INRIX.

Monday is going to be the best day to head out, with minimal traffic expected. As the holiday approaches, you'll want to be strategic about your travel times. For instance, after 7 p.m. will be the best time to drive Tuesday, while you'll want to be on the road before noon Wednesday.

Check out the traffic guide for a full breakdown of the best times to leave and head home:

Featured article

4th of July weather outlook

Keeping with the theme of Fourth of July, here's what to expect for your holiday plans.

Though the week is starting cool, the heat and humidity will return in time for your BBQs and beach trips.

Today's highs won't hit 80, but we are back to the 80s Tuesday and beyond. Highs on Fourth of July are forecasted to be around 85.

Currently, the holiday looks dry, but rain is possible both Wednesday and Friday, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside this week.

Featured article

Casino refusing to pay $127K prize, lawsuit claims

A woman hit the jackpot of a lifetime at MGM Grand Detroit last year – however, instead of getting her money, she was forced to sue the casino.

Denise Ezell of Detroit is a seasoned gambler, but when she won $127,000 while playing progressive blackjack on Oct. 30, 2023 at MGM Grand, she could not believe it.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god, I won! Oh sh--!’ Excuse my French," 65-year-old Ezell said. "It was exhilarating. I was down to my last bet, actually."

However, after checking her license, the casino refused to give her the prize.

Another casino employee came back "and said, Well Ms. Ezell, we unfortunately won't be paying you.' I'm like ‘What the f-,'" Ezell told FOX 2. "I don't want to say that on TV, but I was like ‘What?’"

MGM Grand security told Ezell she was trespassing – based on an alleged panhandling incident back in 2015. Her attorney, Ivan Land, said Ezell and her cousin got into a disagreement at the casino, back then, about some cash, and she was asked to leave for 24 hours.

However, she says she had no idea that she was banned. She has been back to MGM Grand dozens of times since 2015.

"She didn't receive an email, mail, telephone call," Land said. "She had no knowledge that she was banned from this casino, and I don't believe she was banned from the casino."

MGM Grand Detroit did not respond to a request for comment.

Featured article

Rattlesnake Club closes

Detroit's Rattlesnake Club shuttered Friday, after 36 years.

The restaurant, which was once featured on Food Nation with Bobby Flay, first opened in 1988.

"We are grateful for the support of our loyal customers over these many years. Most of all, we are grateful for the loyal service of our dedicated employees. These seasoned professionals’ focus on producing the finest food and outstanding customer service have been responsible for maintaining the restaurant’s reputation these many years," said Mark Tuttle, the restaurant's CFO.

Employees were told about the eatery's closing on Saturday. Tuttle said they were offered severance pay, though the details of the severance package were not shared.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We get another break from the heat and humidity today.

What else we're watching

Biden's family tells him to stay in presidential race

President Joe Biden's family on Sunday gathered at Camp David and urged him to stay in the presidential race despite a poor debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Some members of Biden’s family also criticized how the president’s staff prepared him for the televised debate, the AP reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Biden spent the day hidden away with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren. It was a previously scheduled trip to the presidential retreat in Maryland for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.