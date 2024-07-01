Samantha Woll murder trial continues after forensic evidence presented last week

The trial continues Monday for a man facing charges for the murder of Detroit area Jewish leader Samantha Woll.

Court is slated to begin around 9 a.m. Watch above.

Testimony began three weeks ago. Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home in October. Her ex-boyfriend was first arrested after confessing to her murder. However, he recanted that confession, which he attributed to making because of the depression medication he was taking. That's when Jackson-Bolanos was taken into custody.

Before court broke for the weekend, police officers, detectives, and forensic scientists took the stand.

A drop of blood on Jackson-Bolanos' jacket is what investigators say links him to Woll's death.

Investigators have used cell phone data and camera footage to place Jackson-Bolanos at the scene. A map shows where his phone pinged at the time prosecutors believe Woll was killed. Those pings put him near Woll's apartment on Joliet Place.