Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores

Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores.

According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine Deana Phillips, 26, of Wyoming, targeted the stores from early November until before Christmas.

Police said the women would enter stores with their faces covered, grab hand baskets, and fill them with bottles of expensive perfumes and fragrances. They would steal these sprays and flee in a vehicle. Often, they were in and out of the stores in three minutes and would take $3,000 - $12,000 in merchandise, police said.

The Warren Ulta was hit on Dec. 22, 2022, when the women allegedly stole about $7,500 worth of cologne and perfume.

Warren police said two of the women stole from the Royal Oak Ulta on Dec. 23, 2022. After this crime, the Troy Police and Royal Oak Police Special Operations Unit identified all three suspects involved in the theft ring.

Royal Oak police coordinated with the Shelby Township Police Department to arrest the three women, who had also allegedly stolen from a store in Shelby. However, one was not charged, and the other two women posted bond and were released from jail.

"This group has been plaguing the tri-county area for the past month. Warren detectives were able to build off the work of Royal Oak PD, Troy PD, Shelby Township PD, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to identify and obtain serious charges against all three suspects for their involvement in the Warren theft. All three of these suspects have previous convictions for theft-based crimes. I am confident that law enforcement, with the public’s help, will be able to arrest these suspects in the near future so that they will no longer be able to wreak havoc in the community," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued charges of first-degree retail fraud and organized retail fraud against all three women Friday, and police are now looking for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police Det. Michael Kohlruss at 586-574-4765 or mkohlruss@warrenpd.org.