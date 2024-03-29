5 shot over parking spot • Search for missing jet skier suspended • Rep claims Gonzaga team buses are migrants

A person left a Detroit club and returned with a gun after a fight over a parking spot.

It happened just before 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect left Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill after an argument over a parking spot turned physical. He then came back and started shooting.

"When he came back, he brought a gun as most cowards do, and he opened fire on the crowd," said Detroit Asst. Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald. "Senseless, ridiculous. Five people to be shot over a parking spot is just silly to me."

The victims, who range in age from 33-49, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Fitzgerald said at least one of the victims was involved in the initial fight, while the others appear to have been bystanders.

Search for missing jet skier suspended

After spending five hours looking for a missing jet skier, the search was called off.

As of Friday morning, 21-year-old Jonathan Kloss, from Chesterfield, is still missing. Authorities said Kloss and a friend, 19-year-old Hunter Lentine, of New Baltimore, were riding their jet skis in Lake St. Clair's Anchor Bay when they flipped around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lentine was rescued and taken to a hospital. Both jet skis were found capsized and vacant.

Maddock claims Gonzaga team plane and buses are ‘illegal invaders’

This weekend, Detroit hosts four teams for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 – the Creighton Blue Jays, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The teams all arrived this week from their respective campuses – and one of them drew the ire of a Republican lawmaker, who claimed they are "illegal invaders".

State Representative Matt Maddock claims that a plane that landed at Detroit Metro Airport Wednesday evening were migrants who then loaded into three buses with a police escort. He posted photos of the three buses and the end of the plane – an Allegiant Airways plane – with this text:

"Happening right now. Three busses (sic) just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?"

Maddock included Michigan GOP chairman Pete Hoekstra, who initially retweeted a post that included Maddock's tweet. however – Hoekstra has since deleted that off of his account.

Murder-suicide uncovered after fire

Police said two people found inside a Madison Heights home after a fire Wednesday died in a murder suicide, based on evidence from the scene.

Christopher Spicer, 40, died from self-inflicted stab wounds, while his ex-girlfriend Candace Hawkins was stabbed inside the home on W. Harwood.

"They were dating and broke up about eight months ago, but remained in contact," said a police spokesperson. "Based on the autopsy results. It appears that she was stabbed multiple times. And then he took his own life."

Both a hunting knife and gas scan were found inside the home.

Hookah shops accused of selling weed to minors

Community members are protesting several hookah shops that have been accused of selling weed and tobacco to minors.

It all started in February with an east side Detroit grandmother who discovered that her 15-year-old grandson was sold weed at Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile and Ryan Road.

The grandmother, Vivienne Miles-Jackson, set up her own sting operation and sent her grandson back to buy more – this time to record the interaction, which they submitted to police.

"My grandson goes up to the counter and exchanges money for the marijuana," Miles-Jackson told FOX 2 at the time of the incident. "God knows what they’re selling these kids."

The business is not licensed to sell weed, let alone to teenagers.

Daily Forecast

Sun and less wind will make today a bit warmer.

Baltimore bridge collapse will likely cause product shortages, supply chain manager warns

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, could have a huge impact on supply and demand as it’s the country’s busiest port for cars and trucks and the ninth busiest port overall.

The head of a supply chain management company said Americans should expect shortages of goods as the Baltimore bridge collapse affects ocean container shipping and East Coast trucking logistics.

Even before the collapse, Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, said attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea connecting Asia with Europe and the United States have forced traffic away from the Suez Canal and around the tip of Africa, causing major backups. At the same time, there’s been increased congestion in the Panama Canal.

He added that U.S. importers are increasingly shifting to West Coast ports, which in turn may have their own back-ups.