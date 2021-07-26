7 injured after gunman fires at crowd, Kwame Kilpatrick gets married, Detroit mom's 2-year search for daughter

Seven people were injured by gunfire Sunday night after someone open-fired into a crowd on Detroit's west side.

A gathering of about a hundred people had congregated near Asbury Park and W McNichols around 10 p.m. for a candlelight vigil when the shooting had occurred.

One person was in critical condition while the rest of the victims were expected to be okay.

The severity of the crime prompted the Detroit police chief to visit the scene and offer an update early Monday morning.

"We found a number of different shell casings in the area so it's possible there was some return fire, but we just don't know enough right now," said chief James White. "But we're in the process of looking and finding out."

Police are currently looking for two vehicles: a lime green Camaro and a black Chevy Tahoe.

Law enforcement says the suspect shooter was in the Camaro that witnesses say open fired on the gathering. The Tahoe's relationship to the scene is unclear at this time, but police say it was seen speeding away from the area at the time of the shooting.

The people had gathered at the intersection Sunday night to honor the victim in an ATV crash that was killed Friday night.

"Going to be pulling video all night, identifying what we can get video feeds from. It happens to be a green light location where the incident occurred, so we'll be pulling that video," White said. "We'll also be working with the business owners in the area to pull additional video or any homeowners that have video that we can use to identify the perpetrator."

Police want the public to be on the lookout for both of the vehicles. There could be possible gunshot holes in the side of the Camaro since someone may have struck the vehicle while returning fire during the shooting.

If anyone knows anything about the location of the vehicles, they're asked to give Detroit police a call.

4 tornadoes touched down in Michigan this weekend

The severe weather this weekend rocked Metro Detroit again for another series of heavy rain, flood warnings, power outages, and four tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, twisters made landfall in Armada, Port Austin, White Lake, and Clayton Township.

The northern Oakland and Macomb county storms left more than 125,000 without power at its peak this Saturday. More than 70,000 still hadn't reclaimed power by Monday morning, with the bulk of outages in northern Oakland County and southern Genesee County, according to DTE's outage map.

No one was injured from the twisters, but evidence of winds exceeding 100 mph was clear when the skies opened up. Branches and trees were downed, which power lines had been disrupted.

This isn't the first time that tornado events had occurred in Michigan this year. It's been an active couple of months for severe weather, and that includes several weekends of hammering rain and floodwaters. A disaster declaration was approved by the federal government for June storms recently.

Oakland County reaches 70% vaccinated

The second county in Michigan and the first in Metro Detroit has eclipsed the elusive goal of 70% vaccinated from COVID-19, after months of a persistent slowdown in newly administered doses across the state.

Oakland County hit the unofficial herd immunity rate set by state health officials in 2020, according to a release sent Friday. Michigan's rate of protection is closer to 63%. "We just really leaned in on this as a county. We've been working extremely hard towards this day," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "We had hoped like President Biden said to reach this milestone by July 4. We didn't make that, but we're here today and it truly has been a team effort."

Leelanau County, where Traverse City is located, was the first jurisdiction to hit that marker. But for Oakland County to meet that benchmark is impressive. It's the second-largest county in Michigan and could hold some keys to reducing hesitancy about the vaccine.

The barriers to vaccine acceptance may not persist as strongly in the area since populations of minority and conservative groups - those that have higher rates of hesitation about the vaccine - aren't as represented as in Wayne County or many of Michigan's rural places.

A Detroit mom's 2-year search for her daughter

It's been two years since April Hall last saw her then 16-year-old daughter, Amaria, but she's spent the past 24 months turning over every rock and following every clue about where her daughter could be.

Amaria was last seen in Trenton in July of 2019. She was only 16-years-old at the time and, after her disappearance, she had been seen in Westland and Detroit but that was two years ago. April isn't giving up though and has new hope that her daughter will be found.

"I got 14 notebooks tracing my daughter from Trenton to Westland to Ypsi to Northwest Detroit," April said. She's worried that the medications her daughter needs but isn't taking could land her in more trouble. She also fears Amaria may be more vulnerable to sex traffickers.

Recently, tips led them to Detroit's east side and, on Sunday, supporters met at Gratiot and 8 Mile to distribute flyers in the hopes of bringing Amaria home.

Kwame Kilpatrick marries in Little Rock Baptist Church

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his fiancee Laticia Maria McGee married Saturday at an afternoon ceremony at Detroit's Historic Little Rock Baptist Church.

The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at the same church Kilpatrick gave a sermon in nearly a month ago. Several notables were in attendance at the invitation-only event which included current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Kilpatrick made headlines for his meteoric rise a decade ago when he became the person to lead a party in the Michigan legislature. He would then go on to become the youngest Mayor in the history of Detroit. However, Kilpatrick's fall would be equally as prodigious. He would eventually be convicted of federal corruption charges. Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison but served just 7 before having his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump.

According to Reverend Horace Sheffield, Mr. and Mrs. Kilpatrick probably won't live in metro Detroit. Sheffield also added that Kilpatrick was ordained just this past week.

What else we're watching

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign a funding bill of $384.7 million in flood relief to help those affected by heavy storms in June. She'll do the signing in Ypsilanti. Elected officials in Shiawassee County will return the $65,000 in bonuses they awarded themselves in COVID-19 relief funding following days of intense backlash as well as a notice from the prosecutor's office that it was an illegal appropriation of funds. Technically, James Craig hasn't announced plans to run for governor - only an exploratory committee. But a new poll conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University/Detroit Free Press found his work as a police chief may not move the needed in terms of support if Craig ran for governor. On Friday, health officials reported another 1,295 cases over three days. It's an indicator that the number of COVID-19 cases is starting to tick back up, even after the health department decided to scale back daily reports of new cases. Oakland County is running accuracy tests on its electronic voting equipment ahead of the Aug. 3 Primary Election today at 9 a.m. It'll take place at the county courthouse in Pontiac.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another muggy start to the week, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees Monday. The good news is it won't get that hot for the rest of the week. But the bad news is there's potential for more storms on Tuesday.



