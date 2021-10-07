ACLU of Michigan alleges Taylor police use excessive force, demands DOJ investigation

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complaint Thursday demanding that the Department of Justice investigate the Taylor Police Department.

The ACLU asked for the investigation after allegations of excessive force and brutality by Taylor police.

In the complaint, the ACLU cites 20 "alleged and documented acts of unconstitutional, extreme violence committed by Taylor police officers."

The complaint comes as many lawsuits have recently been filed against the department.

Instances referenced include situations where police allegedly unnecessarily escalated encounters, accusations of physical abuse, and allegations that officers have blackmailed victims of police brutality.

Related: Citizen journalist sues city of Taylor after being arrested for livestreaming crash

In September, a suit was filed alleging that officers used excessive force when they stopped Imani Ringgold D’Abell for not having a license plate on his vehicle in 2019. Video from body cams and police vehicle cameras showed D'Abell being tased. The suit alleges that he posed no threat to the officers and was not armed.

In August, body cam video emerged showing a police officer punching and throwing a man, Brendan Morgan, on the ground in 2020. That officer was charged and placed on unpaid leave.

Other cases mentioned in the lawsuit include a violent arrest in 2016 after a driver, Calvin Jones, wouldn't give an officer his license or registration until he was told why he was pulled over, beatings during traffic stops, and other allegations of force.

Read the full ACLU complaint below: