Air Quality Alert issued for Southeast Michigan on Monday - What to know

Southeast Michigan remains under an Air Quality Alert on Monday that was issued for the area over the weekend.

This alert includes all of Southeast Michigan and into the Thumb region.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is increasing fine particulate in the air, making for unhealthy conditions outside. According to the National Weather Service, levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Some hourly concentrations could hit the Unhealthy range.

The Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Under the Unhealthy range, some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Limiting time outdoors is recommended to reduce your risk of negative health effects, especially if you have a pre-existing heart or lung condition.

People with heart and respiratory problems, those older than 65, and children should stay inside because they are more susceptible to experiencing negative effects, which could be dangerous.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: