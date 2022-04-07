Amid Tigers Opening Day prep, new Park Detroit app promises to make getting a spot easier

It’s the night before the Tigers' home opener and they are making preparations at the Anchor Bar in downtown Detroit - in the calm before the storm.

With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, Opening Day 2022 is again expected to be the giant party that everyone remembers.

"It is going to be a big day, and exciting day, we’re all happy to finally have baseball back in full swing," said Keith Hutchings, director, municipal parking department.

And if you’re wondering where on earth am I going to park? The newly upgraded Park Detroit App can help you find that perfect parking spot.

"You click on the garage you’re interested in, it lets you know what the cost is, if there is any availability, reserve the space, and you pay for it immediately," said Hutchings.

It works for street parking, too.

"Once you apply the filters and if you notice you’ll see red, yellow and green, that tells you on the street parking if you can get a parking space," Hutchings said.

Workers are putting the final touches on Comerica Park, the first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Friday as the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox.

"I’ll probably be going down after I get off work," said one patron at the Anchor. "With the people leaving the game (for) the after party."

Ken and Angie Waldrop are in town from Cleveland to see a 1980s tribute band called "Rockstar" perform at the Filmore.

"We don’t have tickets to the game, we'll probably go to a local bar and watch it," said Angie.

"I'll probably root for the Detroit city kitties, that's what we call them in Ohio," Ken said.

Above all else, tomorrow’s festivities are a sign that life is finally getting back to normal.

"The big one was for me was St. Patrick’s Day," said Tigers fan Eric Beck so many people there, DJs set up, dancing, it felt like we turned the corner."