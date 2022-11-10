Angry parents at Hamtramck school meeting • Prop 3 campaign a blueprint • Power shift in Lansing

Another school board meeting in Metro Detroit was accompanied by angry parents upset over certain books that were allowed in the district.

Social media posts that claimed the Hamtramck School District had allowed certain books with inappropriate content had spread prior to the meeting - which board members rejected, saying none of the books mentioned in the posts had been made available to students.

"I'm wondering why do our kids need to read this? I don't get the point," said one woman.

"Sex-ed is one subject. Nasty pornographic material that's right here is another subject," said another man.

The gripes that parents brought to the Wednesday board meeting were similar to the complaints hailed against the Dearborn School Board a month prior. Book bans and literature that discusses sexuality have become themes of school board meetings around the U.S. as parents have targeted their complaints at district leaders.

In October, one school board meeting was rescheduled after enough people crowded the building that law enforcement said it was a fire hazard.

In Hamtramck, the district said it was introducing a new book review process that will include a panel of parents, teachers, and administrators.

"Parents concerned about a book currently available in the district should contact their child's teacher or building leader so that the book can be set aside for review," said Nabil Nagi, the interim superintendent during the meeting. "If the book is determined appropriate by the committee the parent will be presented the option to prevent their child from having access to that title."

State Republicans lick their wounds after Blue wave result

Democrats have secured majorities in the state legislature, securing a 56-54 lead in the House and a 20-18 majority in the Senate. The political shift in Michigan is a massive one considering Democrats haven't controlled all three segments of the government in close to 40 years.

Detroit Rep. Joe Tate is expected to be the next House speaker and Grand Rapids Sen. Winnie Brinks will be the leader in the senate. It could have big implications for budget and policy decisions in the coming two years as Gretchen Whitmer secured another term as governor.

State Republicans on the other hand are licking their wounds after the brutal midterms. "We need to start legislating and start working across the aisle, and start really telling people what our issues are," Eric Castiglia, the Macomb County Republican chair said. "We can't be a purist on every issue. If everything, you either agree 100 percent or you don't, the Republican Party is not going to win."

The overarching question that many in the GOP are now asking is whether the presence of former President Donald Trump is a drag on the party. It may not be long before people find out as Trump is set to announce another run for president.

Michigan's Prop 3 campaign a blueprint for other states

While it was political power that shifted in Michigan, voter's approval of three ballot proposals is what will have some of the most lasting impacts on the state. The issue of abortion became one the driving reasons to the polls.

The executive director of Planned Parenthood Michigan said voters of every political affiliation cast their ballot to enshrine the right in the constitution. "This is not a political campaign. This is about reproductive freedom, this is about healthcare, this is about privacy," said Nicole Wells Stallworth, adding the campaign may become a blueprint going forward.

"Michigan has really been serving as a shining light in that regard - an example of how we might be able to use our tools of democracy and citizen-led initiatives to be able to restore those rights," she said.

Some $40 million was raised to promote the issue.

Detroit police see $10k pay raise

The Detroit City Council has approved a new contract with the police department that includes thousands in pay raises for officers. It bumps the starting salary to $53,000 and increases the pay for $13,000 for officers with four years of experience at the force.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the goal was to make the city competitive with suburbs in many Midwest cities - a reference to the city of Indianapolis posting billboards in Detroit attempting to lobby officers to come work for them.

"The men and women of the Detroit Police Department face increasing violence, and they do it," said Lt. Mark Young, Lieutenants and Sergeants Association President. "This agreement gives them some appreciation, some respect."

Other plans for the department include boosting training for mental health calls following the killing of Porter Burks after he was shot by Detroit police when he charged them with a knife.

Christmas-themed pop-up tavern opening in Detroit

Get into the holiday spirit at Blitzen's on Bagley, a pop-up featuring food and drinks in Southwest Detroit. The tavern opens Thursday at 2545 Bagley St. It'll feature food from Shell Shock’d Tacos and Goblin Sushi, festive drinks, and holiday cookies.

"For the next two months, when you want to meet someone for a holiday hello, Blitzen’s will be the place to be," said Nick Austin, WDET music host and manager of the pop-up. "We’ll have special holiday-themed drinks, over-the-top decorations, and the coolest seasonal music around. Mistletoe is optional."

The pop-up is from InLaws Hospitality, which owns other Detroit eateries, including Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts, and Goblin.

The pop-up will be open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until midnight. It will also be open the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to get up to 70 degrees for the fourth time this November. After that, plan on temperatures falling into the 60s Friday and then 40s through next week. Some rain is also expected over the weekend.

What else we're watching

The west Michigan library that had its funding cut after citizens became enraged by LGBTQ material in some of the books it had available lost another millage. About 56% of voters rejected the 10-year proposal, which will cause it to lose 84% of its funding. A northern Michigan man who placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with "immoral content" on them has been sentenced. He was given six years in prison for the crimes. The second annual Largest Turkey Drive in Detroit is expected kick off soon Thursday. From 9 a.m. to noon, the parking lot at the Second Ebenezer Church will have food available for people in need ahead of Thanksgiving. A new partnership between the Keego Harbor Police Department and the nonprofit Families Against Narcotics promises a quick response team during calls for opioid crises. The three-member unit has a police officer, certified peer recovery coach, and a family recover coach. Wayne County authorities have created a new jail data dashboard that provides updated inmate data.

Trump urged to delay 2024 White House bid after GOP's uneven election

It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run.

Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival.

Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump to delay his planned announcement next week, saying the party's full focus needs to be on Georgia, where Trump-backed football great Herschel Walker's effort to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff that could determine control of the Senate once again.