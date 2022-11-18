Archdiocese of Detroit sued over transfer rules • Trans woman's murder sparks questions • Joe Louis mural

Attorney Jon Marko is crying foul over what he calls a racially discriminatory rule at the Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit.

"This is Jim Crow-type stuff. They have no place in Michigan in 2022," he said.

Marko says the rule puts transfer students from predominantly Black communities at a disadvantage, and he’s representing families connected to Orchard Lake St Mary’s.

"Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, which is a Catholic institution and operating under these rules, said this isn’t fair," he said. "And Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s has been trying to work internally with the Diocese to just let these kids be treated fairly and play."

The suit says the Catholic High School League has a boarding transfer student rule that green lights eligibility for all transfers to take part in sports - except those coming from, or living in the Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing.

Areas that suit says, includes Michigan counties with the highest number of Black residents, prompting Black transfer students to wait between 91 and 181 school days before they are cleared to play ball.

"If you’re a Black kid from Detroit and you transfer to Orchard Lake St Mary’s, you’re going to be treated differently than if you’re a white kid from Grand Rapids or up north," said Marko. "Or even across the street from a boundary line."

We reached out to the Archdiocese of Detroit for a reaction to the lawsuit. The administration sent FOX 2 a brief statement that says:

"We categorically deny the claims in the lawsuit but will not be commenting further on pending litigation."

Mural unveiled at Joe Louis Greenway connection in Hamtramck

The Joe Louis Greenway will connect Detroit to four other cities including Hamtramck - and on Thursday FOX 2 cameras captured the progress that’s being made there in Hamtramck.

The presentation included an unveiling of a new mural celebrating Joe Louis. Mural artist Habacuc Samuel Bessiake wanted to capture the essence of the heavyweight champion and Civil Rights activist, so he watched documentaries on Joe Louis for inspiration.

"And from it I got a bunch of inspiration in seeing the grandeur of his life and legacy," Bessiake said. "That’s what made me think to have his large body over hamtramck leading the pathway of the Joe Louis Greenway."

The city of Hamtramck has already started preparing their portion of the greenway connection for regional connectivity and non-motorized modes of transport. The connection through Hamtramck will be a two-way bike lane on the west side of Joseph Campau. To learn more about the progress of the Joe Louis Greenway go HERE.

Family pleading for answers after trans woman murdered in Detroit

Hayden Davis was found shot to death on Detroit's west side on July 15. Four months later, her family is begging for answers. "I ask the public to speak up because you know who this person is," her mother Tabitha Dudley Nahabedian said. "I'm also angry at the fact that trans women are being murdered in the city of Detroit. This needs to stop."

Davis, who was 29, was a trans woman of color. A victim advocate for the Fair Michigan Justice Project said there are concerns her death may have been a hate crime. "Somebody in the community knows what has happened," said Julisa Abad.

"You can feel the pain in this family. Imagine if this was your daughter, your son, your brother, your husband, your sister. Imagine if this was you. You would want someone, like you, who knows something, to come forward and tell your truth," Prosecutor Kam Towns said.

Davis's family said she had a positive personality and was proud to be transgender. She worked with transgender youth and with the elderly as a certified nursing assistant. She also modeled as the lips of Chanel. "Her smile was to die for. Even when she was having a bad day, she would think about it and just smile," Nahabedian said. "Truly a great soul, and she is missed."

What is the punishment for making a school threat?

With this increase in threats, Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding students of the potential criminal punishments they could face. Nessel first posted a video explaining the consequences after threats spiked following the Oxford High School shooting last fall. She shared the video again Thursday in an effort to show people the seriousness of such threats.

"Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences," she said.

Charges you could face if you threaten a school:

Communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;

Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;

Malicious us e of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and

Threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

If you receive a threat or know of a threat, contact local police. You can also leave a tip with the state’s OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY).

Mark Forton reelected as Macomb County Chair

A rowdy Republican Party met in Shelby Township Thursday night for the Macomb County's convention to select its executive committee members. It was the first time the county party's delegates had all gotten together since the 2022 Midterms.

Mark Forton, who was recently locked in a power struggle over leadership within the local political party, was reelected as chairman. It took a while for voting to get underway after a brief debate over who at the meeting would be able to cast a vote. Things got underway around 9:30 p.m.

The meeting was a window into the future of the political party following a bruising election. Matthew Grossman, a political scientist said it appears more extremist members of the party will take over leadership roles.

At the state party level, failed AG candidate Matthew DePerno is leading the charge in a run for start party chair. Tudor Dixon is also eyeing a run for the leadership position. Ron Weiser and Meshawn Maddock have shared responsibilities up until this point.

Daily Forecast

Without knowing the date, anyone waking up Friday morning would think we were only days away from Christmas. Snow and cold temperatures along with some brewing windy conditions are all on the docket today and the rest of the week. Temperatures warm back up next week.

What else we're watching

Road conditions are going to be slippery today and could potentially be for the rest of the weekend so drivers are advised to slow down. Several accidents in and around Michigan have backed up traffic during the Friday commute. A bank robber who took an Uber to a Southfield bank where he demanded money from the teller will be arraigned Friday in Southfield. Police found him covered in dye after it exploded when opened the bag. Police used the Uber driver for help tracking the suspect. At least two Michigan natives will be making the trip to Qatar for the World Cup this year. They play for the Detroit City Football Club and spoke with FOX 2's Kellie Rowe about their love of the game. The end of Twitter may be near. Reporting about the social media's inner workings has revealed that as much as 88% of the staff has quit following Elon Musk's ultimatum that employees commit to "hardcore" Twitter or resign. Many picked the second option. The 19th annual tree lighting in downtown Detroit is today. Here's everything to know to get you prepared

Qatar World Cup organizers to ban alcohol sales at stadiums

World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar and 12 years after the country first consented to respect FIFA's commercial partners.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.