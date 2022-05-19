Assignment compares Obama to monkey, man accused of keeping girlfriend's body, missing man found dead in trash

A Birmingham private school is receiving criticism after an assignment about monkeys included a photo of former President Barack Obama.

The assignment was given to high school biology students at Roeper School, the country's oldest K through 12 school for gifted children. The school costs up to $30,000 per year, and prides itself on diversity and an alternative education.

Students were given a worksheet called "an introduction to primates" earlier this month. The worksheet included six photos of primates and then Obama.

High school biology students at the Roeper School were given an assignment that listed 'an introduction to primates' and included a picture of former President Barack Obama.

The school released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the lesson taught and continue to review the incident. We are not providing additional information out of respect for the privacy of our community members."

FOX 2 also obtained the letter that was sent to parents that explained the worksheet was taken from a "highly regarded university" website and assigned in a high school biology class. However, it didn't specify where exactly the assignment came from.

The letter said in part, "On behalf of Roeper School’s leadership, I would like to acknowledge the disturbing racial offense contained in this worksheet and sincerely regret its use and the harm it has caused."

Missing man found dead in trash can behind home

Walter Dansby, 76, was found dead in a trash can behind his Detroit home Tuesday, months after he disappeared.

Neighbors said Dansby was always sitting on his porch. Then, one day, he wasn't.

He was last seen in late January at his home on Gable Street in Detroit. Police checked his home after he was reported missing but didn't find anything.

Neighbors said they called police Saturday when they noticed a decomposition smell in the area.

"A neighbor in the area smelled an off odor he went to investigate called us, and we did unfortunately find a victim wrapped in a blanket in the large container in the rear of the location," Deputy Chief Marlon Wilson said.

Man accused of keeping dead girlfriend's body in basement due in court

A Clinton Township man accused of keeping his dead girlfriend's body in his basement for seven months will appear in court Thursday.

Matthew Lewinski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Matthew Gerard Lewinski is charged with killing his live-in girlfriend, living with her remains for 7 months, and mutilating her body.

Lewinski is accused of strangling his girlfriend, Jerri Winters, during an argument then keeping her body in the basement of the home they shared at Crosswinds Condos. Authorities also allege that he cut off skin from her back, though it isn't clear why he did this.

The alleged murder happened in December 2020, and Winters' body was kept in the basement until Lewinski's sister discovered it in late July 2021.

Since his arrest, Lewinski underwent multiple mental health evaluations, and it was determined he was competent to stand trial.

Ethan Crumbley due in court, likely to remain in jail

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will be in court Thursday for a hearing to decide if he will remain in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley is a juvenile and, according to the law, his status in jail must be reviewed monthly. Typically, teens charged with crimes are housed at Children's Village. But due to the severity of Crumbley's alleged crimes, he's remained in Oakland County jail.

He's likely to remain in the adult facility, which is what has happened on all of his previous appearances.

He was last in court on April 21 where Judge Kwame Rowe ordered him to remain in the facility. Also during that hearing, Rowe set a tentative trial date for Sept. 6, 2022, but stressed that it could be delayed depending on upcoming motions and procedures that happen in court over the next five months.

Houses passes bill devoting more resources to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting

The House passed legislation Wednesday night that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The 222-203, nearly party-line vote was an answer to the growing pressure Congress faces to address gun violence and white supremacist attacks, a crisis that was escalated following two mass shootings over the weekend.

The House passed a similar measure in 2020 only to have it languish in the Senate. Lacking support in the Senate to move ahead with the gun-control legislation that they say is necessary to stop mass shootings, Democrats are instead pushing for a broader federal focus on domestic terrorism.