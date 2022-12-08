Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop

Police are investigating a smash and grab attempt in Dearborn Heights after multiple suspects inside a red passenger vehicle drove through a gun shop entrance.

The two suspects involved can be seen on surveillance camera wandering around inside the building before fleeing the scene. According to police, the suspects left after they realized that the guns were still locked up even after driving through the entance.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near Telegraph and Ann Arbor Trail.

The manager of Eskoguns, which is located in the 8200 block of Telegraph, said nothing was taken and no one was hurt. However, the impact will require thousands of dollars in repairs and it will be a bit before the store reopens.

MORE: Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

A company will begin boarding up the front of the building later this morning.

Police are looking for the two suspects, who used a red Hyundai Sonata passenger car during the robbery attempt. There was no license plate on the vehicle.