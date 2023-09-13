Automakers preview vehicles, technology ahead of Detroit Auto Show

The displays are up and the vehicles are ready to roll at this year's North American International Auto Show.

"I think when showgoers get here, and they walk through that front door, I mean, I think they're going to be thrilled with what they see," said Thad Szott, chairman of the NAIAS. "This Is bigger. This is better. Our exhibits and our experiences where showgoers actually get to get in the vehicles, experience the technology are more grand."

Festivities are underway at Detroit's Huntington Place before the public show, which starts Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24.

On Tuesday, Ford Motor Co. unveiled its 2024 F-150, and Cadillac, GMC, and Jeep are also slated to reveal new vehicles on Wednesday.

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year finalists are also expected to be announced Tuesday before the winners are announced in January.

