Beer tour highlights women of brewing in West Michigan

Meet West Michigan brewery leaders and try beers from women-led productions during a tour celebrating women in brewing on June 12.

The Women of West Michigan Beer bus trip includes stops to three breweries where women hold leadership roles.

There are two registrations, one at 11 a.m. at Old Burdick's in Kalamazoo and another at 12:30 p.m. at Tantrick Brewing Co. in Allegan.

The tour's first stop is at Waypost Brewing Co. in Fenneville, then Guardian Brewing Co. in Saugatuck, and Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven.

Waypost, a brewery on an old fruit farm, is where co-owner and head brewer Hannah Lee makes beer, Guardian is owned by brewer Kim Collins, and sisters Amanda Johnson, Carrie Troyer, and Megan Zernicke lead Three Blondes.

A $69 ticket includes beer samples or a pint of beer at the three stops, production tours, and meet-and-greets with the women behind the breweries. Snacks and water will also be provided on the bus.

Buy a ticket here.

